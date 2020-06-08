Case Against Congress Leader For Violating Social Distancing Norms In Madhya Pradesh

A case was filed against former Forest Minister of Madhya Pradesh Umang Singhar and his supporters.

A case has been registered against Congress leader and former Forest Minister of Madhya Pradesh Umang Singhar and his supporters for violation of social distancing norms amid lockdown at Badnawar town of Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh.

The case has been registered under section 188 of the IPC.

Mr Singhar was visiting the constituency to meet the workers and people in view of the by-election and held a press conference in which several people participated.

The BJP leaders complained to the police about the violation of social distancing norms after which the police registered a case against the former minister.

Dhar District Congress president Bal Mukund Singh Gautam was also booked in the matter.

Mr Singhar later tweeted: "I had gone to Badnawar area of Dhar district to ascertain the problems being faced by farmers and labourers there. I will surrender in Badnawar. It should be remembered that the BJP government had fired upon the farmers in Mandsaur on June 6 three years back and yesterday was its anniversary."