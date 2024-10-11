Madhya Pradesh BJP Faces Internal Turmoil After MLAs Express Discontent

6 BJP MLAs raised questions about governance and leadership

The Madhya Pradesh government found itself embroiled in internal conflict over the past few days, with several BJP MLAs publicly voicing their dissatisfaction. The unrest, marked by resignations, sit-ins, and social media outbursts, highlighted growing tensions within the ruling party. Six prominent BJP MLAs, including three former ministers, are at the centre of the controversy, raising serious questions about governance and leadership.

On Thursday night, Deori MLA, Brij Bihari Pateria, resigned from his post in frustration. His resignation was sent to the Speaker of the Assembly, with Mr Pateria citing the police's refusal to register an FIR in a snake bite case as the reason. He voiced his anger, saying, "When the police aren't even listening to an MLA, what is the point of me being one?" However, just hours later, Mr Pateria withdrew his resignation, calling it a moment of "temporary outrage". "It was a "temporary moment of anger, everything is resolved now."

A day before his resignation, Mauganj MLA Pradeep Patel stirred controversy by making a dramatic appearance at the Superintendent of Police's office. Mr Patel accused the police of protecting the liquor mafia, even going so far as to suggest that the police should have him killed by goons. His statement further fueled tensions within the party.

In support of Mr Patel, Patan MLA and former minister Ajay Vishnoi expressed his frustration on social media, writing, "Pradeep ji, you have raised the right issue, but what can we do? The entire government is bowing down before liquor contractors."

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Nariyawali also took action against the illegal sale of liquor and gambling in his constituency. Frustrated with the police's lack of response, the MLA himself visited the police station to demand action.

Adding to the party's troubles, former minister and BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak raised concerns about his safety, claiming his Aadhaar card had been tampered with and suspicious individuals were seen outside his residences in Jabalpur, Katni, and Bhopal. "I feel my life is in danger. This is not just about Aadhaar tampering-it's a deep conspiracy," said Mr Pathak.

In another social media post, Gadhakota MLA and former minister, Gopal Bhargava, questioned whether they were even entitled to burn Ravana in the current situation. He said, "Incidents of rape are happening frequently, leaving society ashamed. In such circumstances, can we claim to be worthy of burning Ravana? These recurring heinous crimes continue to tarnish our conscience, and we are failing to provide a safe environment for our sisters and daughters."

While the BJP has tried to downplay these incidents as routine internal discussions, the opposition Congress has been quick to call it an internal fight within the ruling party.

State BJP President VD Sharma said "In any family, discussions happen among members. BJP operates with discipline, and everything is under control. Pateria Ji clarified in one minute that all is well."

But senior congress leader Mukesh Nayak said "Earlier, when we raised these issues, VD Sharma would accuse us of defaming the BJP. Now, a dozen of their MLAs are raising the same concerns. What will they say now?"

This comes at a time when the BJP in Madhya Pradesh has already been grappling with public disputes among its leaders. From allegations of protocol violations at events to claims of protecting criminals, the party's internal struggles are becoming increasingly public, casting a shadow over its leadership in the state.