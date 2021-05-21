Video: Gang Waves Gun At Birthday 'Party', Mocks Madhya Pradesh Lockdown

Slogans were raised to glorify a dacoit who was killed by police in 2007 by the police.

A gang of young men in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district turned a birthday party into a show of strength, waving guns and mocking the coronavirus lockdown.

A video of the 'party' shows several men holding up guns proudly, as they stand on a platform on the terrace of building, smiling for photographs being taken by their friends.

Slogans were raised to glorify a dacoit, Rambabu Gadaria, who was killed by police in 2007 by the police.

In clear violation of Covid restrictions, nearly 400 people gathered outside the house and joined the sloganeering.

A case has been registered for violation of lockdown, police officer Kamlesh Kumar said. "They gathered during lockdown. We have filed a complaint and are investigating. Action to be taken accordingly," he said.

A case has been registered against the organiser of the birthday party and a special guest who arrived from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

The incident took place in Gomri in Bhind. From the same district, another video had emerged yesterday, in which a group of wedding guests were made to do frog jumps by the police who raided the wedding venue to check if lockdown rules were being followed.

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced "Corona Curfew" in the state till May 31. The state added 4,952 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its infection tally to over 7.52 lakh. 7,315 people have died due to the virus in Madhya Pradesh.q