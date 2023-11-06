'Don't Be Swayed By Congress' Caste-Census Demand': Mayawati In Madhya Pradesh

Mayawati alleged the BJP has exploited the Dalits and the tribals (File)

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday asked people in Madhya Pradesh not to get carried away by the Congress's demand for a caste census.

Speaking at a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar, where Assembly polls will be held on November 17, she said the Congress delayed conferring the Bharat Ratna on Babasaheb Ambedkar.

"Don't get carried away by the Congress which is seeking a caste-based census. After Independence, under Congress rule, the Kaka Kalelkar Commission and the Mandal Commission recommended reservations for OBCs. But the Congress did not act. With polls around the corner, the Congress wants a caste census," Mayawati said.

She also alleged the BJP has exploited the Dalits and the tribals.

The BSP is fighting the Madhya Pradesh election with all its might in alliance with the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), she added.

