7 Dead, 14 Injured As Bus, Truck Collide In Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: The accident took place on a highway near in a village in Bhind district.

Seven passengers died and 14 were injured in a collision between a bus and container truck in Madhya Pradesh this morning.

The accident took place at around 7 am on a highway near in a village in Bhind district.

Four of the injured are critical and have been taken to a hospital in Gwalior, 79 km away, the police said. The people in the bus were travelling from Gwalior to the town on Bareli in Madhya Pradesh.

"We have arrested the driver. The incident is being investigated," police officer Manoj Singh said.