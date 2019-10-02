'Hope People Understand...': S Jaishankar Briefs US On Russia S-400 Deal

India has made the decision on the S-400 and discussed with US, S Jaishankar said

India has apprised the Donald Trump Administration of its decision to purchase S-400 missile system from Russia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday, exuding confidence that the Americans would appreciate its rationale.

"India has made a decision on the S-400 and we have discussed that with the US government. I am reasonably convinced of the powers of my persuasion (sic)," Mr Jaishankar said, responding to a question from a Russian journalist on the possibilities of US sanctions on India under CAATSA as it goes ahead with its decision to purchase S-400 Triumph missile defence system from the Russia.

"It would be my hope that people understand why this particular transaction is important for us, so I think of your question to me is hypothetical," Mr Jaishankar said, during his appearance at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a Washington DC-based top American think tank.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.