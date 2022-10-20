'Ma******d Sukheja': Fired Bus Conductor's Payback Viral

Videos on social media show people puzzled by what was written on the electronic board

A bus conductor in Madhya Pradesh, angry over losing his job, eventually showed how he got his payback in a way that everyone in town noticed it. Everyone on the internet, however, also saw it.

Local reports say the employer, Sukheja Bus Services, fired the conductor. The long-distance bus ran between Madhya Pradesh's Satna and Indore, some 650 km apart.

In a defiant act of farewell, the bus conductor reportedly tweaked the words on the electronic display board of the bus to say, "Ma******d Sukheja."

He also reportedly changed the password to access the display.

Videos on social media show people puzzled by what was written on the electronic board installed on the front windshield.

They walk up to the driver, who obviously did not know, and appear to be telling him to check.

Delhi-based photojournalist Roshan Abbas tweeted a video of the bus.

"From Indore, a bus conductor was laid off after being abused by some Sukheja Bus Services. The conductor decided to land one final blow by changing the display's password. A new display costs Rs 55,000 and a two-day journey to Bombay. Revenge served cold," Mr Abbas tweeted.

The driver switched off the electronic display board after he realised what had just happened, say reports.