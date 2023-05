LYCA Productions produced the box-office hit movies Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2. (Representational)

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at the premises of LYCA Productions, which produced the box-office hit movies Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2, in Tamil Nadu capital Chennai. Searches are underway at around eight premises in the capital city after the central probe agency registered a money laundering case against the production house.