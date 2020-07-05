Lunar Eclipse 2020: What Is Penumbral Lunar Eclipse?

Lunar Eclipse 2020 India: Lunar Eclipse occurs when the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow

Lunar Eclipse 2020: Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan is a celestial event that occurs when the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow. There are three types of Lunar eclipses - total, partial, and penumbral.

The Lunar Eclipse that occurred today is "penumbral eclipse".

A "penumbral eclipse" happens when Earth, Moon and Sun are not completely aligned. In this case, the Earth partially blocks the Sun's light from reaching the moon. Only a lighter outer shadow of the Earth - the penumbra - falls on the moon.

The Lunar Eclipse was visible till 11.21 am (IST) today in many parts of the world.

NASA also posted the timings to watch the eclipse on its official Twitter handle.

"Look to the sky at 12:44am ET to see the first full Moon of summer in the Northern Hemisphere and a partial penumbral eclipse, visible from most of North America https://go.nasa.gov/31JIYxO" NASA had tweeted.



This time, the Lunar Eclipse gains significance as it falls in co-incidence with Buck Moon.

What is a Buck Moon?

The full moon in July is called Buck Moon. As per NASA, in early summer, new antlers of buck deer push out of their foreheads. A full moon around this time came to be known as the Buck Moon. Some also called it the Thunder Moon because of frequent thunderstorms in early summer months. Some even called it the Hay Moon because of the hay harvest.

Scientist advise that a protective gear should be used to watch any eclipse. Under no circumstances an eclipse should be watched with naked eyes. One must use special glasses to watch eclipse and lenses available in the market to watch the eclipse.