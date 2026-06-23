Lucknow Fire: Building Got Demolition Order In 2016, Revoked Within 2 Months

The three-storey commercial building where a tragic fire claimed 15 lives was issued a demolition order in 2016 over unauthorised construction, but the order was revoked less than two months later, the UP government said in a statement late on Monday night.

The building, located in Sector D of the upscale Aliganj Scheme locality, was originally allotted on July 11, 1980, to Vijay Kumar, son of Rameshwar Sahay, under a hire-purchase scheme through a lottery system.

Following the execution of the agreement on November 4, 1980, possession of the property was handed over to the allottee.

In 2005, the property was registered in the names of Vijay Kumar and his wife, Usha, through a sale deed. They subsequently sold the property to Virendra Pratap Shukla and Surendra Pratap Shukla on January 19, 2013.

On August 7, 2014, the Lucknow Development Authority completed the mutation process in favour of Virendra and Surendra.

The building, spread over approximately 1,992 square feet, received approval for a residential-use building plan on August 20, 2014, under the self-certification building plan scheme.

However, unauthorised construction was later found on the premises. The Lucknow Development Authority subsequently registered a case against Virendra Pratap Shukla.

Following an investigation, a demolition order was issued against the unauthorised construction on May 10, 2016.

However, two months after the demolition order was issued, it was revoked on July 5, 2016, raising questions about the circumstances under which the decision was reversed, the statement said.

The tragic fire left at least 15 dead, including students, and seven injured, officials said.

Most of the victims were trapped on the second floor of the building, located on Usha Mehta Marg in Aliganj in north Lucknow, where students were attending classes at an animation centre. The source of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Eyewitnesses said several people jumped out of the building, which was completely destroyed in the fire. The structure also housed a pet clinic.

Fourteen fire tenders, including a hydraulic platform vehicle, were deployed to control the blaze reported at around 3 pm.

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