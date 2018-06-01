After Fuel Price Hike, LPG Cylinders To Cost More

The new price for subsidised cylinder in Delhi is Rs 493.55, while that of non-subsidised cylinder is Rs 698.50.
Besides Delhi, the new rates for subsidised cylinder are Rs 496.65 in Kolkata, Rs 491.31 in Mumbai and Rs 481.84 in Chennai.
Meanwhile, the new prices for non-subsidised cylinder are Rs 723.50 in Kolkata, Rs 671.50 in Mumbai and Rs 712.50 in Chennai.
This comes after the Central government was criticized for increasing the fuel prices for 16 consecutive days until May 30.
CommentsOn Friday, prices for petrol fell by 7 paise and 5 paise per litre respectively.
In Delhi, Petrol now costs Rs 78.29 per litre, while diesel price has been revised to Rs 69.20 a litre.