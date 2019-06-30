LPG Cooking Gas Cylinders Cheaper By Rs 100.50 From Tomorrow

Subsidised cooking gas price will be Rs 494.35 per cylinder (Represenatational)

In what comes as good news for households across India, Indian Oil has cut the price of non-subsidised LPG by Rs 100.50 per cylinder with effect from July 1. With this, the unsubsidised price of each domestic LPG cylinder will come down from Rs 737.50 to Rs 637.

According to a press release issued by Indian Oil, the decision to cut LPG rates was taken in view of softening LPG prices in the international market and a favourable dollar-rupee exchange rate.

As domestic LPG prices are subsidised by the government, the effective price of each cylinder will come down to Rs 494.35 per cylinder after the rate revision. The balance amount of Rs 142.65 per cylinder "would be borne as subsidy" by the central government and transferred to the consumer's bank account after the purchase of a refill, the release said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability