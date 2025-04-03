Asked To Wait A Year To Get Married, Man Stabs Woman, Kills Her Mother In Visakhapatnam

Enraged at being asked to wait a year to get married, a man barged into a 20-year-old woman's home in Visakhapatnam, stabbed her and killed her mother when she tried to intervene.

Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police Shanka Brata Bagchi said the man, Naveen, was in love with Nakka Deepika, 20, for the past six years. He wanted to marry the woman, but her father had asked him to wait for a year as he did not like his behaviour.

Around 12.30 pm on Wednesday, Naveen barged into Deepika's house in Swayamkrushi Nagar in Visakhapatnam's Kommadi area with a knife. He stabbed Deepika and also attacked her mother, Lakshmi, 43, when she intervened to try and protect her.

Lakshmi died on the spot while Deepika was rushed to a hospital, where her condition is said to be critical. Naveen fled immediately after attacking the women. After neighbours called the police, they began investigating, and a team arrested Naveen near Srikakulam district.

After they were informed about the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Home Minister V Anitha spoke to police officials. The Chief Minister asked the officials to provide the best possible treatment to the injured woman and take stringent action against the accused.

Ms Anitha also directed the police to ensure that the culprit got the harshest punishment.

'Many Incidents Every Day'

The opposition YSR Congress accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led government of not being able to curb the rising cases of crimes against women

"Such incidents prove how alarming the situation is in the state when it comes to the safety of women. On average, 70 incidents against women take place every day. The accused in the Visakhapatnam incident must be caught and severely punished," said YSR Congress Party leader and Member of Legislative Council Varudu Kalyani.