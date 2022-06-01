'Lot About Invaders In History Books, 2-3 Lines On...': Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj' is set to hit the screens this Friday.

Indian kings hardly find any mention in history textbooks whereas "invaders" occupy a major chunk, claimed actor Akshay Kumar today while speaking on his upcoming movie based on emperor Prithviraj Chauhan.

The movie 'Prithviraj', starring Mr Kumar and Manushi Chhillar, is set to hit the screens this Friday.

"Unfortunately, our history textbooks only have two-three lines about Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, but a lot has been mentioned about the invaders," Mr Kumar said in an interview to news agency ANI.

There is hardly anything about our culture and our Maharajas (in history books), the actor added, while appealing to the Education minister to look into the matter.

"Nobody is there to write about it in our history books. I would like to appeal to the Education minister to look into this matter and see if we can balance it. We should know about Mughals, but know about our kings too. They were great too," Mr Kumar.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi when asked if the Indian film industry has arrived at a global scene.

"All thanks to our PM who has taken us in such a huge way internationally. Things changing for our country," he said.