Lost A Long Time Friend: Pranab Mukherjee On Sheila Dikshit's Death

Sheila Dikshit was suffering from heart ailments and had undergone multiple surgeries.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday expressed shock over the demise of Sheila Dikshit, saying "I have lost a long time friend".

Veteran Congress leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday at a private hospital here following a cardiac arrest. She was 81.

Taking to twitter to express his condolence, Pranab Mukherjee said, "I am saddened and shocked at the passing away of Smt Sheila Dikshit. A former Union Minister, 3-time CM and Governor, in her death I have lost a long time friend and colleague. My thoughts are with her aggrieved family and friends".

