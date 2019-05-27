'Lord Ram's Work Will Be Done,' Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

The RSS had pitched for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Days after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) scripted a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said that "Ram ka kaam karna hai, Ram ka kaam ho kar hi rahega (Ram's work needs to be done and Ram's work will be done)."

Mr Bhagwat made the comments during his visit to Udaipur on Sunday for a "mandir pran pratishtha" programme in Pratap Gaurav Kendra, where he was accompanied by spiritual leader Morari Bapu.

The programme was first addressed by Morari Bapu. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Since centuries this country has been chanting the name of lord Ram. Today the country is passing through such circumstances that we need to think of doing Ram's work too. It makes me happy to see Ram's name written on the youth's hands."

Soon after his address, Mr Bhagwat said, "We should remember the message given by Morari Bapu. Ram's work needs to be done and Ram's work will be done. Ram resides in our hearts. We all need to be active and move ahead to fulfil our goals."

Mr Bhagwat was on a four-day trip to Udaipur since Friday to attend the RSS-run 'Sangh Shiksha Seva II' training camp.

Soon after landing in Udaipur airport on Friday, Mr Bhagwat told the media: "Aa gaayi hai sarkar wapas (The government is back)."

Even before the Lok Sabha elections, the RSS had pitched for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, and had asked the Narendra Modi-led government to hasten the process of temple construction.

The Ram Temple has been on the BJP manifesto since 2014.