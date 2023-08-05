Looking Into Possible Pak Connection: Haryana Cop To NDTV Over Violence

Nuh violence: 106 FIRs have been filed and over 216 people have been arrested

The Haryana Police are looking into possible Pakistan connection in the communal clashes that broke out in Nuh district and spread to other areas, including Gurugram. The police said they will not comment on the key details of this line of investigation, but confirmed possible links with Pakistan.

Nuh and Mewat region, where the clashes took place, are returning to normal slowly, Haryana Police ADG (Law and Order) Mamata Singh told NDTV.

"The special investigation team is looking into this angle and the probe is still on. We can't comment more on this matter at the moment," Ms Singh told NDTV when asked about videos of the violence on YouTube driven by Pakistan-based handles.

So far 106 first information reports (FIRs) have been filed and over 216 people have been arrested; 24 FIRs are against social media posts and four people have been arrested for content that possibly led to violence.

The state authorities today razed dozens of illegal structures on the third day of the demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh district, with officials saying some of them were owned by those allegedly involved in the recent clashes.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij rejected opposition claims into alleged intelligence failure over the violence that broke out when a Hindu procession was going from one temple to another.

"The structures of people who have encroached upon government land are being demolished. The possibility that some of them were involved in the violence cannot be ruled out," Ms Singh told NDTV.

At least 70 per cent of shops near Nuh medical college belong to Hindus; they have been here for many years, the shopkeepers said.

The district administration on Saturday also bulldozed illegal constructions at 12 different places including on 2.6 acres of land around Nalhar Medical College.

"These were illegal constructions. Notices were already given to owners of the demolished structures. The owners of some illegal structures were also involved in the violence during the Braj Mandal religious yatra. The demolition drive will continue," Sub Divisional Magistrate Ashwani Kumar said.