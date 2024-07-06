'Looking Forward To Strengthen Ties': PM Modi Congratulates New Iran President

It was also under India's presidency that Iran joined the SCO (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian for his election as Iran's new President.

"Looking forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our warm and long-standing bilateral relationship for the benefit of our people and the region," PM Modi said in a post on X.

India-Iran partnership in various sectors, including connectivity, has expanded tremendously in recent times, especially during the tenure of Iran's late President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi who passed away in a helicopter crash in May this year.

India had also observed a day's state mourning as a mark of respect to the late Iranian President and other eight people, including the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who lost their lives in the tragic accident.

It was also under India's presidency that Iran joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Both countries have fast-tracked infrastructure cooperation, focusing especially on the Chabahar project and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) - the 7,200 km-long multimodal trade corridor linking Russia with India via the ports of Iran.

