Look Forward To Working With India For "Decade Full Of Achievements": US

As India recently completed 71 years as a Republic, Washington wished New Delhi for a decade "full of achievements".

Look Forward To Working With India For 'Decade Full Of Achievements': US

The US State Department said it looks forward to working with India on a wide range of issues

Washington:

The United States has said that it is looking forward to working together with India on a wide range of issues including security.

As India recently completed 71 years as a Republic, Washington wished New Delhi for a decade "full of achievements".

"We join PM Narendra Modi in wishing for a new decade full of achievements for #India & look forward to partnering with India to make these goals a reality. Looking forward to working together on issues ranging from water and space to, trade, energy, and security," tweeted State_SCA, US State Department's bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) on Monday.

The SCA had retweeted US ambassador to India Ken Juster's tweet on Republic Day.

"Great to see #USIndiaDefense cooperation on display during #RepublicDayIndia! #Chinook #Apache," tweeted Mr Juster on January 26.

India's newly acquired Chinook helicopters and Apache attack choppers were on at the display for the first time during the Republic Day parade at Rajpath on Sunday.
 

Comments
India US TiesIndia US Security PartnershipUS State Department's bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Follow NDTV for live coverage of Delhi Elections 2020 and Union Budget 2020

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News