Lokayukta Police Question Siddaramaiah's Wife Parvathi In MUDA Case

The Lokayukta police on Friday questioned Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi B M in the MUDA site allotment case, Lokayukta sources said.

"Parvathi was summoned today and the questioning went on for more than two hours," a Lokayukta official said.

In the MUDA site allotment case, it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by the MUDA.

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where it developed a residential layout.

Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

It is alleged Parvathi had no legal title over this 3.16 acres of land at survey number 464 of Kasare village, Kasaba hobli of Mysuru taluk Lokayukta police on September 27 registered an FIR against Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, Devaraju -- from whom Mallikarjuna Swamy purchased land and gifted it to her -- and others, following a Special Court order on September 25.

The order of the Special Court came a day after the High Court upheld the sanction granted by the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to conduct an investigation against Siddaramaiah.

The ED has also registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR by police, against the Chief Minister over the alleged irregularities in allotment of the 14 sites by the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority).

The Lokayukta police have already questioned Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju in this case.

The petitioners against Siddaramaiah had been demanding that the Lokayukta police should speed up their investigation in the MUDA case.

