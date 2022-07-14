"No Word Banned": Lok Sabha Speaker On Row Over 'Unparliamentary' Words

Om Birla said no word had been "banned".

Amid a massive backlash over an updated list of words deemed unfit for parliament that included elemental terms like "corrupt" and "irresponsible", Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that no word had been "banned" in either house and the list was merely a compilation of expressions that had been scrubbed off records in the past.

"Earlier a book of such unparliamentary words used to be released... to avoid wastage of papers, we have put it on internet. No words have been banned, we have issued a compilation of the words that have been expunged," Mr Birla said.

"Have they (Opposition) read this 1,100-page dictionary (comprising unparliamentary words)? If they had... would not have spread misconception... It's been released in 1954, 1986, 1992, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2010... began releasing on a yearly basis since 2010," he added.

'Jumlajeevi', 'baal buddhi', 'Covid spreader' and 'Snoopgate' joined everyday expressions like 'ashamed', 'abused', 'betrayed', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' in the list of "unparliamentary" words released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Wednesday.

The opposition strongly protested the move, saying it will impede their ability to critique the government.

New Dictionary for New India. pic.twitter.com/SDiGWD4DfY — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 14, 2022

Session begins in a few days



GAG ORDER ISSUED ON MPs.



Now, we will not be allowed to use these basic words while delivering a speech in #Parliament : Ashamed. Abused. Betrayed. Corrupt. Hypocrisy. Incompetent



I will use all these words. Suspend me. Fighting for democracy https://t.co/ucBD0MIG16 — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) July 14, 2022

The booklet, that was released ahead of the Monsoon Session of parliament beginning Monday, said words like 'anarchist', 'Shakuni', 'dictatorial', 'taanashah', 'taanashahi', 'Jaichand', 'vinash purush', 'Khalistani' and 'khoon se kheti' would also be expunged if used during debates or otherwise.

'Dohra charitra', 'nikamma', 'nautanki', 'dhindora peetna' and 'behri sarkar' will also face the same treatment.

However, the Rajya Sabha Chairman and the Lok Sabha Speaker will have the last word in expunging words and expressions.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat's list included a caveat that some words may not be deemed unparliamentary unless read in conjunction with the other expressions spoken during the parliamentary proceedings.

The booklet also said any aspersions made against the Chair in both the houses, in either English or Hindi, shall be considered unparliamentary and are expunged from the records of Parliament.

The criticism of the booklet was earlier countered in a statement issued to the media via "government sources". "Most of these words were considered unparliamentary even during the UPA government. The booklet is mere compilation of the words, not suggestions or order," the statement said, listing a few terms that were taken off in opposition-ruled states and other countries.

A quick look at some of the words listed as unparliamentary:

'Bloodshed', 'bloody', 'betrayed', 'ashamed', 'abused', 'cheated, 'chamcha', 'chamchagiri', 'chelas', 'childishness', 'corrupt', 'coward', 'criminal' and 'crocodile tears', 'disgrace', 'donkey', 'drama', 'eyewash', 'fudge', 'hooliganism', 'hypocrisy', 'incompetent', 'mislead', 'lie', 'untrue', 'anarchist', 'gaddar', 'girgit', 'goons', 'ghadiyali ansu', 'apmaan', 'asatya', 'ahankaar', 'corrupt', 'kala din', 'kala bazaari', 'khareed farokht', 'danga', 'dalal', 'daadagiri', 'dohra charitra', 'bechara', 'bobcut', 'lollypop', 'vishwasghat', 'samvedanheen', 'foolish', 'pitthu', 'behri sarkar', and 'sexual harassment'.