Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Distributes Blankets To Homeless Outside AIIMS

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla distributes blankets to homeless.

As cold wave continues to sweep north India, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday night was seen distributing blankets to the people sleeping outside Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

"Outside Delhi's AIIMS Hospital, amid the chilly winds, blankets were offered to those who were forced to sleep in the open. Such efforts made with public cooperation will not end their problems but will help them a bit. Thank you to all the organizations who have been partners in this effort," the 57-year-old BJP leader tweeted. In the pictures he shared, Mr Birla, surrounded by several people, can be seen helping the homeless sleeping on the pavement outside Delhi's top hospital.

With fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, cold wave continued to sweep north India on Friday. In Delhi, minimum temperature was recorded at 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog has been affecting air and rail traffic in the national capital. More than 700 flights were delayed, 19 were cancelled on Friday. Over 100 trains were behind schedule, news agency PTI reported. "Nineteen flights were cancelled, five were diverted and 760 were delayed due to dense fog that enveloped the national capital on Friday morning," according to a Delhi airport official.

Late last night, 46 flights were diverted due to dense fog at Delhi Airport, news agency ANI reported

On Thursday, the national capital witnessed the coldest day of the season. The city recorded minimum temperature at 5.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.