Over 100 Public Meetings, Roadshows: Priyanka Gandhi's 2024 Poll Campaign

Priyanka Gandhi concluded her Lok Sabha election campaign with a road show in Himachal Pradesh (File)

As the election campaign of the Lok Sabha polls ended on Thursday, Congress' star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi's marathon election campaign in this poll season clocked 108 public meetings and roadshows, more than 100 media bytes, one television interview, and five print interviews spread over the last 55 days, the party said.

Priyanka Gandhi, who campaigned in 16 states and one union territory, hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attack on the Congress party and his allegations in a measured manner. Her speeches garnered adequate attention in this election as she shattered the Prime Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party's efforts to misdirect the narrative, the Congress said.

यह जनसैलाब बता रहा है कि हिमाचल प्रदेश इतिहास रचने जा रहा है। देवभूमि हिमाचल की जनता सच्चाई, सादगी, सत्यनिष्ठा और सेवा की राजनीति चाहती है। हिमाचल खरीद-फरोख्त करने वाली धनबल की राजनीति ​को शिकस्त देकर सेवा और सच्चाई की राजनीति स्थापित करेगा।



जय हिमाचल! जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/Jr9cdgFupi — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 30, 2024

Ms Gandhi's dialogue, conversation style, gentleness, simplicity, and humility received much praise from the public.

Ms Gandhi concluded her Lok Sabha election campaign with a huge road show in Himachal Pradesh's Solan. After offering prayers to Hanuman at Jakhu temple, Ms Gandhi held her last road show of this poll campaign at Solan, in which thousands participated.

In her 55-day strong election campaign, Priyanka Gandhi also addressed two conferences of thousands of workers in Amethi and Rae Bareli.

Sharpening the Congress' election campaign, Ms Gandhi held two to three public meetings and road shows every day. The most vigorous campaign was conducted in Rae Bareli and Amethi, where she participated in an average of 8-10 meetings, welcome ceremonies, or road shows every day.

यह जनसैलाब झूठ, छल, कपट और जुमलों की जगह सच, साहस, सेवा और सत्यनिष्ठा की स्थापना करने के लिए उमड़ा है। यह जन आकांक्षाओं का ज्वार है, जो झूठ और नफरत की दुकान बंद करके गली-गली मोहब्बत की दुकान खोलना चाहता है।



देश परिवर्तन चाहता है, देश तरक्की चाहता है। pic.twitter.com/QIWeaBI3X4 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 16, 2024

Ms Gandhi also camped in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh during this election season and brought life to the election campaign in Karnataka and Kerala. She also camped in prominent constituencies in Assam and Tripura.

In the course of her campaign, Ms Gandhi covered the seats of Garhwal and Kumaon in Uttarakhand, Marathwada and the north of Maharashtra, Mysore in Karnataka, Kalyana-Karnataka, the Kittur region in Karnataka, and the Malwa region of Punjab, the Congress said.

Priyanka Gandhi covered seats of tribal majority areas in Jharkhand, Marwar in Rajasthan, Eastern Rajasthan, Jaipur, Matsya region (Alwar) of Rajasthan, Durg division, Bastar division, Raigarh division of Chhattisgarh, and Chambal seats of Madhya Pradesh.

कांग्रेस की सरकार मनरेगा लाई और रोजगार का अधिकार दिया। खाद्य सुरक्षा विधेयक लाकर भोजन का अधिकार दिया। किसानों का कर्ज माफ किया। आदिवासियों के लिए फारेस्ट राइट एक्ट लाई।



हम ग़रीब जनता के लिए नीतियां बनाते हैं तो भाजपा कहती है कि पैसा कहां से आएगा, लेकिन इन्होंने चंद खरबपतियों के… pic.twitter.com/usrTSRC0pP — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 14, 2024

The crowd that came to Priyanka Gandhi's public meetings or road shows in Saharanpur, Dhubri, Fatehpur Sikri, Sirsa, Nandurbar, Kullu, Wayanad, Zahirabad, and Varanasi broke all records, the party said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)