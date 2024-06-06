More Women Voted Than Men In Seventh Phase Of Polls: Poll Body Data

In UP, the women voter turnout was 58.56 per cent compared to 53.47 per cent for men.

The women voter turnout was more than that of men in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections held on June 1, according to data released by the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday.

The women voter turnout was 64.72 per cent while that of men was 63.11 per cent. The turnout of persons of the third gender was 22.33 per cent, the data showed.

Similar trends were witnessed in the fifth and sixth phase of the polls held on May 20 and May 25 respectively. In the fifth phase, the women voter turnout was 63 per cent and that of men was 61.48 per cent. In the sixth phase, 61.95 per cent men and 64.95 per cent women voted, according to EC data.

The overall voter turnout of the 2024 general election was 65.79 per cent, it said In the seventh phase, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh were among the states that had a higher women voter turnout.

In Himachal Pradesh, the turnout of women voters was 72.64 per cent while that of men was 69.19 per cent, it was 73.75 per cent for women and 68.10 per cent for men in Jharkhand and it was 76.50 per cent for women and 72.42 per cent for men in Odisha.

In Uttar Pradesh, the women voter turnout was 58.56 per cent compared to 53.47 per cent for men.

The result for the polls was declared on June 4.

