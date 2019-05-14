Elections 2019 - Every Varanasi Resident Fighting Polls As Narendra Modi: PM Video Message

PM Modi held a massive rally in Varanasi last month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made an emotional appeal to the people of Varanasi in a video message days before the holy city on the banks of the Ganges in Uttar Pradesh votes in the final phase of the ongoing national elections. PM Modi, who is contesting the parliamentary polls from the city for the second time, said, "Every resident of Kashi is fighting the elections for and as Narendra Modi".

Calling himself a Kashi-vaasi (a resident of Kashi - the ancient name of Varanasi), PM Modi said, "It is often said that whosoever come to Kashi even once becomes a part of the city. In the last five years I have experienced this every passing moment. In moulding me and giving a direction to my political and spiritual being, Kashi has a huge influence on me."

Here is my message for the people of beloved Kashi. Do watch! https://t.co/GIoqGdzJuy - Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 14, 2019

PM Modi said that 'Kashi' was not a mere word for him but an inspiration in terms of religion, spirituality and culture. "I am fortunate that its people provided me with an opportunity to serve then," he said, also referring to the massive roadshow he held in Varanasi last month.

Talking about the presiding deity of Varanasi, Baba Vishwanath, he said that it was a matter of great satisfaction for him to be in the service of the city.

"My people of Kashi have blessed me by giving me an opportunity to serve them," PM Modi said.

He said he was proud of people's participation in the development of Varanasi in the last five years and added that it serves as an example for the whole country.

He also listed various developmental initiatives undertaken in the city during his tenure.

PM Modi stressed upon the significance of Varanasi and said a lot of work is still left to be done.

"In the last five years, we have done a lot of work for Kashi but a lot is still left. We have to do this together. It is our vow that we will not let the speed of this development stop," he stated.

In 2014, PM Modi had swept Varanasi with a huge 5.8 lakh votes, leaving Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and other opponents far behind.

This time, the united opposition alliance of Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party had given the ticket to a sacked BSF trooper who had alleged poor supplies and food were being given to soldiers. However, his candidature was rejected.

The Congress, meanwhile, after weeks of dropping hints that its latest Gandhi family recruit, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, could fight the polls against the PM, said it would actually be local leader Ajay Rai.

Varanasi votes in the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 19. Votes will be counted on May 23.

