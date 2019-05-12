India Wants Permanent PM, Not A Contractual One: Muktar Abbas Naqvi

Muktar Abbas Naqvi hit out at opposition alliance for "too many" contenders for PM's post

Union minister Muktar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said the country wants a permanent and decisive prime minister, instead of a contractual one.

Hitting out at the opposition alliance for having "too many" contenders for the PM's post, Mr Naqvi said the country "Does not want a contractual prime minister, where you have someone as prime minister for six months and somebody else for the next six months."

Asserting that the people want a strong and decisive government, he told a press conference in Kolkata, "The country does not want a ''juggad'' or ''jod tod ki sarkar'' (stop-gap arrangement leading to the formation of an unstable government)."

The people, the Union Minister of Minority Affairs said, will vote for the developmental work done in the last five years.

Mocking the opposition alliance for fighting a battle of survival, Mr Naqvi added, "Most of the opposition parties will lose their recognition after elections. They are all fighting a battle for survival."

