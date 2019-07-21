Lok Sabha Member And Ram Vilas Paswan's Brother Ramchandra Paswan Dies

A four-time MP, Ramchandra Paswan represented Bihar's Samstipur in the Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha member Ramchandra Paswan, younger brother of central Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, died at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi today due to cardiac arrest, the family said. He was 56.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader passed away around 10.30 a.m. He was admitted to the hospital a week ago.

A four-time MP, Ramchandra Paswan represented Bihar's Samastipur in the Lok Sabha. He is survived by his wife Sunaina Kumari, two sons and a daughter.

