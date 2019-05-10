Elections 2019: 'Amit Shah Will Be Home Minister If BJP Returns': Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal has urged voters to think and vote in the Lok Sabha elections.

With just two phases left in the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today cautioned voters that Bharatiya Janta Party chief Amit Shah could be made home minister if Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power.

Tagging a tweet from a poll tracking agency, Mr Kejriwal wrote in Hindi, "Countrymen, please think when you vote. If (PM) Modi returns to power, Amit Shah will become home minister. What would happen to a country when Amit Shah is its home minister; think about this and vote."

VDPAssociates, a poll tracking agency, had tweeted on Thursday that Amit Shah is "positioning" himself for role of home minister if PM Modi returns. "Former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Virmani and RBI governor Bimal Jain can make a finance minister," it tweeted.

देशवासियों, वोट देते वक़्त सोचना। अगर मोदी जी दोबारा आ गए तो अमित शाह गृह मंत्री होंगे। जिस देश का गृह मंत्री अमित शाह हो, उस देश का क्या होगा, ये सोच के वोट डालना। https://t.co/ws2ZCA7hjv - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 10, 2019

Amit Shah was the home minister in Gujarat during PM Modi's tenure as chief minister of the state. He resigned in 2010 after the CBI named him as an accused in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. He was arrested and jailed that year but got bail in three months. In 2014, Mr Shah along with 16 others were discharged in the case by the trial court and the Bombay High Court.

Last month, Arvind Kejriwal's party had held seat-sharing talks with the Congress for the May 12 polls in Delhi. The AAP chief had said that he would do anything to save the country from PM Modi and Amit Shah. "The country is in danger. We will do anything to save it. Our effort to save the country from Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will continue," Mr Kejriwal said amid uncertainty over an alliance with the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls.

The talks, however, did not materialize as the Congress refused to have a tie-up in Punjab and Haryana with AAP.

Delhi goes to polls this Sunday in the sixth phase of parliamentary elections and the results will be declared on May 23.

