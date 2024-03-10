'Bachi Khuchi Shiv Sena Chief': Congress Leader Jabs Uddhav Thackeray

Sanjay Nirupam is also vying for the Mumbai North-West seat.

Amid seat-sharing talks among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties in Maharashtra, Sanjay Nirupam, a prominent Congress leader, has slammed Uddhav Thackeray for prematurely announcing the candidate for Mumbai's North-West Lok Sabha constituency. The MVA, a coalition of Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, is currently engaged in poll pact talks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Mr Nirupam without mincing words, referred to Uddhav Thackeray as the "bachi khuchi Shiv Sena pramukh" (the remaining Shiv Sena chief). The Congress leader expressed his disappointment over the announcement of Amol Kirtikar as the Shiv Sena candidate for the Mumbai North-West constituency, a decision made by Thackeray before the MVA could finalise seat-sharing arrangements.

The Mumbai North-West seat, which Mr Nirupam himself is vying for, remains a bone of contention as no official decision has been reached within the alliance.

Mr Nirupam, taking to social media, voiced his concerns: "How can this happen? Despite two dozen meetings of MVA, the final decision on seat-sharing has not been taken yet. Is announcing the candidate from Shiv Sena a violation of alliance dharma or a deliberate attempt to humiliate Congress?"

The Congress leader also raised serious allegations against Amol Kirtikar, claiming his involvement in the 'Khichdi Scam'. Mr Nirupam accused Mr Kirtikar of accepting bribes during the COVID-era program initiated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide free food to migrant labourers. According to Mr Nirupam, Mr Kirtikar has taken commissions from the scheme intended to support the impoverished, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently investigating the matter.

Mr Kirtikar's father, Gajanan Kirtikar, is the sitting MP from the same constituency and is affiliated with the rival Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Mr Nirupam questioned whether Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) workers would willingly campaign for a candidate embroiled in a scandal.