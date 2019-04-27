Elections 2019: 7 Army Veterans Join BJP, Welcomed By Nirmala Sitharaman

"The veterans will guide us with national security and strategy," Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Seven Army veterans joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in the presence of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the party's headquarters in New Delhi today.

Lt Gen JBS Yadav, Lt Gen R N Singh, Lt Gen SK Patyal, Lt Gen Sunit Kumar, Lt Gen Nitin Kohli, Colonel RK Tripathi and Wing commander Navneet Magon are the army veterans who became part of the ruling party amid national elections.

"It is indeed my pleasure to receive very well decorated senior officers of the armed forces to the BJP. They are not only very well decorated, but they have also held very sensitive and important portfolios," Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

"The BJP is grateful for them. They will guide us with respect to policy towards national security building and strategic offence. I welcome each one of them, recognizing their service towards the nation," she added.

Lt Gen JBS Yadav, one of the seven veterans who joined the party today said, "I would like to thank BJP and its national president Amit Shah who have honoured us by making us members of the party."

"Every man has the right to political freedom. Our country is at a crucial stage and it is developing very fast. It is time for retired soldiers like us to work for the country and participate in the political process," he added.

Lt Gen SK Patyal said, "To us, the nation is above our personal interests. Our Prime Minister and his ministers have taken great measures in their tenure. Two defence corridors have been established, there is a focus on the manufacture of arms and a major push was given to DRDO, to ordinance factory board and to the private industry."

"The vision of the Prime Minister in dealing with internal and external security challenges has also been extraordinary," he added.

