Yogi Adityanath's 'Ram Naam Satya' Swipe At Congress At Poll Rally

The people of Congress aren't daring to contest in UP and running away, said Yogi Adityanath.(FILE)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today launched a sharp attack on the Congress party while addressing an election rally in Maharashtra. "In Uttar Pradesh out of 403 MLAs, people have given 2 seats to Congress," he said on the opposition party's meagre respresentation in the state assembly.

"Ram naam satya ke liye bhi chaar log chahiye hote hain, wahaan 2 hi seat hai, yaani agli baar chhutti (You need four people for the final journey ritual during the funeral of a person. They only have two seats. It means it will be game-over for them the next time), he said taking the attack up a notch.

#WATCH | In his address to a public meeting in Maharashtra's Sangli, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says, "In Uttar Pradesh out of 403 MLAs, people have given 2 seats to Congress. 'Ram naam satya ke liye bhi chaar log chahiye hote hain, wahaan 2 hi seat hai, yaani agli baar… pic.twitter.com/D5k1FMdMqB — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024

In Hindu tradition, four people chanting "Ram naam satya hai" carry the body to the cremation ground.

The Congress party suffered a massive setback in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections with its tally plunging to just 2 out of the total 403 seats. The party got only 2.3 per cent of the votes polled in the state.

He also referred to the situation in Amethi and Raebareli where the Congress is yet to declare its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections to jab the party. "The people of Congress aren't daring to contest in UP and running away (from the contest)," said the Chief Minister.

The Congress has remained tight-lipped so far on who would represent the two family bastions. However, Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh has said the party might announce the names of candidates in a day.

The last date of filing nominations for these two seats, going to polls on May 20, is May 3.

Rahul Gandhi represented the Amethi Lok Sabha seat till 2019 before being defeated by current MP and Union Minister Smriti Irani. Raebareli also became the suspense seat after Sonia Gandhi's retirement from active politics.

Congress party is in alliance with Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh. It is contesting 17 out of 80 seats while the rest 63 are with INDIA bloc ally SP and other regional outfits.