'Voted Against Inflation...': Arvind Kejriwal's Post With Inked Finger

Arvind Kejriwal and family after voting in the Lok Sabha elections 2024

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said he has voted against "inflation and unemployment" as he spoke to supporters outside a polling booth in the national capital.

Voting in all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi was held today.

Mr Kejriwal, who is out on interim bail till June 1 after he challenged his arrest by the Enforcement in the Supreme Court, voted with his family including wife Sunita for ally Congress candidate Jai Prakash Aggarwal.

"My father, wife and both my children voted. My mother could not come today as she is very ill. I have voted against inflation, and unemployment," Mr Kejriwal told reporters.

मैंने अपने पिता, पत्नी और बच्चों के साथ आज वोट डाला। मेरी माता जी की तबियत बहुत ख़राब है। वो नहीं जा पाईं। मैंने तानाशाही, बेरोज़गारी और महंगाई के ख़िलाफ़ वोट डाला। आप भी वोट डालने ज़रूर जाएँ। pic.twitter.com/iCot3wOybH — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 25, 2024

"I want to appeal to all the voters that even though it is very hot, do not sit at home. Please cast your vote," Mr Kejriwal said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha had said Kejriwal would vote for the Congress candidate, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would vote for the AAP candidate.

A voter turnout of 25.8 per cent has been recorded in the 58 constituencies across the nation till 11 am.