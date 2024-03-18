UP To Vote In All 7 Phases Of Lok Sabha Polls: Check Complete Schedule

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 4

The Election Commission has announced the dates for the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 and said the voting will start on April 19, and be held in seven phases till June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases.

Voting for phases one and two will be held on April 19 and April 26. Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13.

The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1 respectively.

Phase 1: April 19

In Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19, eight constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls. These constituencies are Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit. The Nagina seat is reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Phase 2: April 26

In the second phase, another eight constituencies will poll in Uttar Pradesh. These seats are Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligar, and Mathura. The Bulandshahr seat is reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Phase 3: May 7

The voting for the third phase will take place on May 7 in Uttar Pradesh and as many as 10 seats will go to polls. The seats are Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Amla and Bareilly. Of these, Hathras and Agra are reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Phase 4: May 13

On May 13, in phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections, voting for another 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held. These constituencies are Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Dhaurahara, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur and Bahraich. Of these 13 constituencies, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Etawah and Bahraich are reserved for SC candidates.

Phase 5: May 20

In phase 5 of the general elections 2024 on May 20, the fate of another 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh will be decided. These constituencies are Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj and Gonda. Of the 14 seats, Mohanlalganj, Jalaun, Kaushambi and Barabanki are reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Phase 6: May 23

In phase 6, the penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, 14 Uttar Pradesh seats will go to polls. These constituencies are Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkarnagar, Shravasti, Dumariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhilshahr and Bhadohi. Of these, Lalganj and Machhlishahr are reserved for SC candidates.

Phase 7: June 1

In the last phase of the Lok Sabha polls on June 1, the voting will be held in 13 parliamentary seats in UP. These constituencies are Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur and Robertsganj. Bansgaon and Robertsganj are reserved seats.

In 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 62 seats in Uttar Pradesh, with its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) winning one. The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance won 16 seats.