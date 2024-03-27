Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Purvanchal Powerplay - BJP's Manoj Tiwari's Test

Manoj Tiwari, MP, North East Delhi

The North-East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency stands as a pivotal battleground in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

North East Delhi KYC

Demographic Landscape

Comprising predominantly urban areas with a minute rural segment, North-East Delhi reflects a vibrant mix of communities. Hindus form a majority at 70%, followed by Muslims at 20%, and other communities constituting the remaining 10%. The Scheduled Caste (SC) representation stands at 16.8%, while Scheduled Tribes (ST) are absent.

North East Delhi MP

Electoral History

The North-East Delhi constituency, often characterized by its significant Poorvanchali population from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, has oscillated between the BJP and Congress. The Indian National Congress won in 2009, only to concede to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014 and 2019. BJP's Manoj Tiwari emerged victorious in both these elections.

North East Delhi Trivia

Political Dynamics

The Congress's Jai Parkash Aggarwal became the first MP from the constituency. Before his election from the seat, he served as a member of Rajya Sabha from 2006-2009 and was also Lok Sabha member from Chandni Chowk for two terms.

Manoj Tiwari, a prominent figure in Bhojpuri cinema and the BJP's face in Delhi, has cemented his presence in North-East Delhi. His wins in 2014 and 2019, coupled with his tenure as the Delhi BJP president, underscore his influence in the constituency. Mr Tiwari has backed prominent movements like Ramdev's hunger strike and Anna Hazare's anti-corruption crusade to bolster his standing among voters.

North East Delhi Turnout

Challenges and Contenders

As the incumbent MP, Mr Tiwari faces the challenge of retaining his stronghold amidst a competitive landscape. AAP, holding the lion's share of assembly seats within the constituency, presents a formidable opposition. AAP's localized governance agenda and grassroots activism pose a credible threat to the BJP.

With Manoj Tiwari seeking a third consecutive victory and AAP, which is part of the INDIA block, aiming at disrupting the BJP's hold, the forthcoming elections in North-East Delhi are poised to be a riveting affair.