Naveen Jindal, Sita Soren Among BJP's Newest Members Who Got Tickets: 5 Points

Mr Jindal was also a Congress MP. He represented Kurukshetra constituency in the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2014 as a Congress MP. This time, he said he wants to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Mr Jindal had lost from Kurukshetra in 2014. He said the country has progressed under PM Modi's leadership in the past 10 years, and many historic steps such as the scrapping of Article 370 under the Constitution have been taken.

The dream of having a Ram temple in Ayodhya has also been realised, Mr Jindal said. The BJP has said Mr Jindal's presence in the party will help the government's agenda of boosting the country's economy and prosperity.

Sita Soren is the sister-in-law of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. She will contest from Dumka (Scheduled Tribes) constituency. She joined the BJP on March 20, citing "isolation" and "neglect" by the JMM since her husband Durga Soren's death in 2009.