Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mumbai South, A High-Profile Seat With Political Diversity

There are six assembly seats in Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency

As the Lok Sabha elections loom closer, the spotlight shifts to Mumbai South, one of Maharashtra's prestigious parliamentary constituencies. Comprising six assembly segments, including Worli, Shivadi, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Mumbadevi, and Colaba, Mumbai South stands as a symbol of urban diversity and political dynamism.



Demographics

With a 100 per cent urban electorate, Mumbai South reflects the bustling metropolis it represents. The demographic breakdown reveals a predominantly Hindu population (70 per cent), followed by Muslims (20 per cent) and other communities (10 per cent). Additionally, the constituency houses 6.4 per cent Scheduled Castes (SC) and 0.8 per cent Scheduled Tribes (ST) population.

Political Landscape

Historically, Mumbai South has seen a fluctuating political landscape. Congress dominated the seat for 10 terms, with stalwarts like Sadashiv Kanoji Patil and the Deora family making their mark. However, in recent years, the tide has shifted. Since 2014, Arvind Ganesh Sawant of the Shiv Sena, aligned with the Uddhav Thackeray faction, has held sway over the constituency.



Electoral Trends

The electoral history of Mumbai South mirrors its complex socio-political fabric. From the BJP's victory in 1999 to the Congress's resurgence in 2004 and subsequent fluctuations, the constituency has been a battleground for major parties. The recent trend favours the Shiv Sena, with Mr Sawant's big win in 2019 that took 52.60 per cent of the vote share.



Notable Representatives

Mumbai South boasts a lineage of influential parliamentarians. From the pioneering efforts of Sadashiv Kanoji Patil to the advocacy of Murli Deora, who championed the ban on smoking in public places, many well-known leaders have represented the constituency. Milind Deora, son of Murli Deora, continued the family legacy with two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2014.

Upcoming Elections

As preparations intensify for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, all eyes are on Mumbai South. With a history marked by political diversity and demographic richness, the constituency remains a pivotal battleground.