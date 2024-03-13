Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In Rohtak, BJP's Randeep Hooda Gambit Challenges Hooda Family's Dominance

Haryana's Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency emerges as a focal point of contention as the nation readies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. With its intricate mix of demographics, historical affiliations, and shifting allegiances, Rohtak promises to be a battleground where every vote counts.

Demographic Tapestry

Rohtak reflects a rich tapestry of demographics. With rural areas constituting 70 per cent of its population and urban areas comprising the remaining 30 per cent, the constituency encapsulates a diverse range of voices and aspirations. Dominated by the Jat community, the political dynamics here are deeply intertwined with local identities and historical legacies.

Historical Political Landscape

Over the years, Rohtak has remained a stronghold for the Congress party, with leaders such as Bhupinder Singh Hooda shaping its political contours. The Hooda family's influence, particularly that of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Hooda, has been a defining feature of the constituency. However, the winds of change swept through in 2019 after BJP's Arvind Kumar Sharma won, a significant departure from the Congress hegemony.

New Speculation

There is a buzz that actor Randeep Hooda might step into the political arena, possibly contesting from Rohtak under the BJP banner. Such a move underscores the BJP's strategic manoeuvring to consolidate its grip on the constituency and extend its dominance in Haryana.

BJP's Ambitions

Buoyed by its sweeping success in the 2019 elections, where it won all 10 seats in Haryana, the BJP is poised to reclaim the Rohtak seat. With Arvind Sharma currently at the helm, the BJP aims to send a strong message to the electorate, showcasing its prowess even in traditional Congress bastions. The stakes are high, with Rohtak emerging as a litmus test for BJP's enduring influence in the region.

Crucible of Political Fortunes

As the people of Rohtak prepares to cast their votes, the stage is set for a riveting electoral showdown. Amidst shifting alliances, entrenched loyalties, and emerging contenders, the constituency stands at the cusp of a new political narrative.