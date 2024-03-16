Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In Mumbai North Central Seat, A Clash Of Political Dynasties

Since 2014, and after winning in 2019 again, BJP's Poonam Mahajan has been serving as an MP

The Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency will be a key battleground in the Lok Sabha elections. Comprising six assembly segments, including Vile Parle, Chandivali, Kurla, Kalina, Vandre East, and Vandre West, this urban-dominated constituency holds a significant electoral sway.

Mumbai North Central KYC

Historical Significance

With a diverse political history, Mumbai North Central has seen many prominent personalities win. From Congress leaders such as Sharad Dighe to Shiv Sena's Manohar Joshi, the seat has seen a spectrum of political affiliations. The BJP's victory in 2014, amidst the "Modi wave," marked a significant change in the constituency's political landscape.

Mumbai North Central MP

Current Representation

Since 2014, and after winning in 2019 again, BJP's Poonam Mahajan, daughter of Pramod Mahajan, has been serving as an MP. Her notable win against Priya Dutt, the daughter of Bollywood actor Sunil Dutt, underscores the constituency's high-profile contests.

Mumbai North Central Vote Turnout

Electoral Dynamics

With a predominantly urban demographic, Mumbai North Central reflects a blend of communities. Hindus constitute a majority, followed by Muslims and other groups. Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) populations contribute significantly to the electorate.



Mumbai North Central Vote Trivia

Key Contenders

The main contenders in the upcoming elections include representatives from the BJP, Congress, and the Shiv Sena. Poonam Mahajan's incumbency, coupled with the enduring legacy of Congress and Shiv Sena leaders, sets the stage for a competitive electoral showdown.

Leaders such as Ramdas Athwale of the Republican Party of India (Athwale) have also left their mark on Mumbai North Central's political landscape. The constituency's assembly seats are divided among Shiv Sena, BJP, and Congress, reflecting a complex interplay of regional politics.