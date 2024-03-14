Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In Jodhpur, Royal Legacy Shapes Political Landscape

Jodhpur Lok Sabha Seat

Jodhpur, a significant Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan, has seen a rich electoral history marked by intense competition between political parties. The constituency, which comprises eight assembly seats, holds a unique political landscape, with one assembly seat in Jaisalmer district and the remaining in Jodhpur.

Electoral Composition

The electorate of Jodhpur reflects a blend of rural and urban demographics, with rural areas constituting 58 per cent and urban areas 42 per cent of the total constituency. Additionally, the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities represent 15 per cent and 3.9 per cent, respectively. In terms of religious demographics, Hindus form the majority with 80 per cent, followed by Muslims at 15 per cent, and other religious groups at 5 per cent.

Political Dynamics

Over the years, Jodhpur has been a battleground for political supremacy, seeing a tug-of-war between the Congress and the BJP. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, a stalwart in Rajasthan politics, has won from this constituency five times. Despite being the Congress's stronghold historically, BJP has made significant inroads, winning five times, with independents clinching the seat four times.

Legacy of Royal Representation

Jodhpur's political legacy boasts three members of the royal family ascending to the position of MPs, including a couple and their daughter. Hanumant Singh, Krishna Kumari, and Chandresh Kumari have all left their mark on Jodhpur's politics.

Ministerial Representation

MPs from Jodhpur have often translated their electoral success into ministerial roles at the Centre. Ashok Gehlot, Chandresh Kumari, Jaswantsinh Jasol, and the current MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat have all wielded influence at the national level.

Current Scenario

The upcoming elections in Jodhpur present a compelling narrative, with the BJP fielding Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for a third consecutive time. The Congress faces an uphill battle, with only one out of eight assembly seats under its control. The presence of Ashok Gehlot's stronghold, Sardarpura, underscores the fierce competition expected in this constituency. As the electoral fervour intensifies, Jodhpur emerges as a pivotal battleground where political legacies collide, and electoral fortunes hang in the balance.