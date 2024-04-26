How Top Constituencies In This Year's Phase 2 Voted In 2019. See Details...

Polling in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election is being held today

The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will see crores of people cast votes in 88 seats across India.

Many key and high-profile seats where voting will be held in the second phase include Wayanad, Bangalore South, Mathura, Mysore, and Thiruvananthapuram, to name a few.

How did some of these key seats vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections?

In Bangalore Central, the BJP's PC Mohan won by over six lakh votes to his nearest rival, the Congress's Rizwan Arshad, who polled 5.3 lakh votes.

In Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, the BJP's Hema Malini received 6.71 lakh votes, against her nearest rival Kunwar Narendra Singh of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), who polled 3.7 lakh votes.

In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, the Congress's Shashi Tharoor won with 4.16 lakh votes, while BJP's Kummanam Rajasekharan was the runners-up.

In Karnataka's Mysore, the BJP's Pratap Simha won the election after polling 6.9 lakh votes. The Congress's CH Vijayashankar was the runners-up.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi won from Kerala's Wayanad in 2019; he polled 7 lakh votes. His nearest rival PP Suneer from the Communist Part of India came second with 2.7 lakh votes.

In Madhya Pradesh, BJP leader Virendra Kumar Khatik is eyeing a fourth win from Tikamgarh. The Congress has fielded a new face, Pankaj Ahirwar, from the constituency. In 2019, Mr Khatik defeated Congress's Kiran Ahirwar by a margin of over 3.48 lakh votes.

Staggered over seven stages, the first phase of the elections held last Friday for 102 seats across 21 states and Union Territories saw a voter turnout of around 65.5 per cent.

Polling is scheduled in all 20 seats of Kerala, 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, 8 seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, 7 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 5 seats each in Assam and Bihar, 3 seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and 1 seat each in Manipur, Tripura, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Votes will be counted on June 4.