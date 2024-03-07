5 Facts About Hema Malini, BJP's Candidate From Mathura Seat

Born on October 16, 1948 to Jaya Lakshmi and VSR Chakravarti Iyengar in Tamil Nadu, Hema Malini made her debut in Bollywood with the film Sapno Ka Saudagar in 1968 opposite Raj Kapoor.

Hema Malini delivered many blockbusters and was nominated 11 times for the Filmfare Award. She starred in 35 films with Dharmendra, whom she married. She also directed Shah Rukh Khan's debut movie Dil Aashna Hai.

A trained Bharatnatyam dancer, she was honoured with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, in 2000.

Hema Malini's first brush with politics came in 1999 when she campaigned for actor Vinod Khanna, who was contesting as a BJP candidate from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab. From 2003 to 2009, she served as a nominated member in Rajya Sabha.