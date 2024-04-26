Fact Check: Did BJP Leader Say They Will End Reservation, Change Constitution?

Multiple social media users have shared a video of Rajasthan minister Kirori Lal Meena in which he can be heard saying that if the BJP-led NDA government secures 400 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections, it will remove reservation and change the Constitution.

In its investigation, the PTI Fact Check Desk found that a clipped video of the minister's statement was taken out of context and shared on social media with a false claim.

Claim

A Facebook user on April 25 shared a video of Rajasthan minister Kirori Lal Meena in which he can be heard saying that if the current government is able to secure 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, it will remove reservation and also change the Constitution.

The caption of the post read: “राजस्थान सरकार के मंत्री किरोड़ीलाल मीणा जी खुद कह रहे है की 400 करेंगे तो मोदी जी आरक्षण ख़त्म कर सविंधान को बदल देंगे”

An English translation of the post read: “Rajasthan government minister Kirori Lal Meena ji himself is saying that if 400 are done then Modi ji will end the reservation and change the constitution.”

Here is the link and archive link to the post, and below is a screenshot of the same:

Investigation

Starting the investigation, the Desk ran the video through InVid Tool Search and found several keyframes. On running one of the keyframes through Google Lens, the Desk found several posts carrying the same video with similar claims.

Three such posts can be viewed here, here and here and archive links can be viewed here, here and here respectively.

Further, the Desk noticed a person holding a mic with the logo of ‘First India News'. Taking a cue from this, the Desk conducted a customised keyword search and came across a YouTube video uploaded by the official channel of India First News on April 22.

The description of the video read, “आरक्षण को लेकर Kirodi Lal Meena का बड़ा बयान | Loksabha Elections 2024 | Rajasthan Politics | BJP”

An English translation of the description read, “Kirodi Lal Meena's big statement regarding reservation. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Rajasthan Politics BJP”

Here is the link to the video and below is a screenshot of the same:

While watching the video, the Desk found that it was an extended version of the viral video.

Below is a combination image, comparing the original video with the one shared on social media:

“The Congressmen have spread such an illusion that if Modiji crosses 400 seats, he will finish reservation and change the Constitution. This confusion is getting spread across the country. They want to take the votes of innocent people by misleading them. Modiji himself said in Barmer that even if Bhimrao Ambedkar comes on earth, he cannot change the Constitution. And even Amit Shah has also said that there will be no tampering with reservation. I have come to give this assurance, especially to the SC-ST brothers. He is also assured. He has assured that by pressing the lotus button on 26th, he will make Om Birla ji victorious and send him to the Parliament,” reads a rough translation of what the minister said in the statement.

In further investigation, the Desk scanned the official X handle of Kirori Lal Meena, in which he called out those sharing the clipped video.

The caption of the post read, “प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी स्पष्ट कर चुके हैं कि खुद बाबा साहब अंबेडकर भी आ जाएं तो भी आरक्षण खत्म नहीं होगा। कुछ शरारती तत्व सोशल मीडिया पर मेरे अधूरे बयान को इसके उलट दावे के साथ शेयर कर रहे हैं। वे इससे बाज आएं अन्यथा मुझे कानूनी कार्रवाई के लिए बाध्य होना पड़ेगा।”

An English translation of the post read,” Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has made it clear that even if Baba Saheb Ambedkar himself comes, the reservation will not end. Some mischievous elements are sharing my incomplete statement on social media with the opposite claim. They should stop doing this otherwise I will be forced to take legal action.”

Here is the link and archive link and screenshot of the same:

Subsequently, the Desk concluded that a clipped video of Kirori Lal Meena's statement was taken out of context and shared on social media with a false claim.

CLAIM

Rajasthan minister Kirori Lal Meena said that if the BJP-led NDA wins 400 seats, then PM Modi will end the reservation and change the Constitution

FACT

A clipped video of Kirori Lal Meena's byte was taken out of context and shared on social media with a false claim.

CONCLUSION

Multiple social media users shared a video of Rajasthan minister Kirori Lal Meena in which he can be heard saying that if the current government is able to secure 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, it will remove reservation and also change the Constitution. In its investigation, the Desk found that a clipped video of Kirori Lal Meena's statement was taken out of context and shared on social media with a false claim.

(This story was originally published by PTI Fact Check, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective.)