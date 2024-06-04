Congress' Raj Babbar Leads BJP's Rao Inderjit Singh By 12,000 Votes In Gurgaon

Raj Babbar, the Congress candidate from Gurgaon, is leading his BJP opponent Rao Inderjit Singh by 12,000 votes, showed Election Commission data at 1:30 pm.

The actor-politician has faced two successive defeats in 2014 and 2019 against BJP's General (Retired) VK Singh in Ghaziabad and then Raj Kumar Chahar in Fatehpur Sikri, respectively.

In 2009, Mr babbar defeated Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav, the wife of Akhilesh Yadav, by a margin of 85,000 votes in the Firozabad seat.

Mr Babbar, 71, an alumnus of National School of Drama, worked in films such as Nikaah, Insaaf Ka Tarazu, Kalyug and Umrao Jaan.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP swept the state, winning all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.

This time, the Congress has fielded candidates on nine seats while its INDIA bloc ally AAP is contesting the Kurukshetra seat.