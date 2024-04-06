BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan, A Doctor, On Treatment For South Chennai Constituency

Tamilisai Soundararajan is the BJP's South Chennai candidate

Tamilisai Soundararajan, the BJP's South Chennai candidate, faces a huge electoral battle in this Lok Sabha constituency that has been a stronghold of the ruling DMK, at present represented by Tamilachi Thangapandian. She also faces AIADMK's J Jayavardhan, hence making this year's contest a triangular one with all three leaders popular among large sections of voters.

"I am confident I can lead this constituency," Ms Soundararajan told NDTV in an interview. She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving her an opportunity to fight from South Chennai.

"People want change. I want to create good infrastructure in South Chennai. I have been a voter for decades from here. I know each and every nook and corner in this constituency," said Ms Soundararajan, who is also a doctor.

She said she had given up governorship to serve the people directly.

Being a doctor, on what medicine she would give to South Chennai, Ms Soundararajan said, "The constituency is full of rubbish and dumping yards. The immunity of the constituency needs to be improved. And then look into transport, cleanliness, mosquito menace, no infrastructure..."

"I need to diagnose the disease first," she added.

Ms Soundararajan task won't be easy. Winning in Tamil Nadu has been historically a task that's nearly impossible for the BJP. Ms Soundararajan, however, said she is confident she can change that.

The BJP's alliance with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) gives it an opening, as the PMK has electoral heft in the northern region of Tamil Nadu where the Vanniyars, who belong to the Most Backward Classes (MBCs), are key in deciding the fate of candidates in a number of constituencies.

Ms Soundararajan said the key to winning in Tamil Nadu is to ensure people understand the alignment of national and state interests.

The South Chennai constituency will vote in the first phase on April 19.