Piyush Goyal To Contest Lok Sabha Elections For First Time. See Details

New Delhi:
BJP's Piyush Goyal will contest Lok Sabha elections for the first time
Union Minister Piyush Goyal will for the first time contest the Lok Sabha election this year. The BJP today released a second list of 72 candidates, which mentioned Mr Goyal as the party's candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency.
Here are five facts about Piyush Goyal
During his 35-year-long political career, Mr Goyal has held several important positions at different levels in the BJP. He is a member of the party's national executive. He has also been the BJP's national treasurer.
At present, he looks after commerce and industry, consumer affairs, food and public distribution, textiles, and is the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha. He has previously helmed the railways, finance, corporate affairs, coal, power, new and renewable energy, and mines ministries.
While serving as the power, coal, and new and renewable energy minister, Mr Goyal successfully implemented the world's largest LED bulb distribution programme called 'Ujala'. Mr Goyal led the signing of a free-trade agreement (FTA) with the UAE in what was termed as the fastest-ever negotiated FTA globally.
Mr Goyal oversaw the launch of production-linked incentive schemes to boost the 'Make In India' programme, and led the implementation of the world's largest food security programme, the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).
His father, Vedprakash Goyal, was Shipping Minister and the BJP's national treasurer for over two decades. His mother, Chandrakanta Goyal, was elected thrice to the Maharashtra assembly from Mumbai.