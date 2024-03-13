Piyush Goyal To Contest Lok Sabha Elections For First Time. See Details

During his 35-year-long political career, Mr Goyal has held several important positions at different levels in the BJP. He is a member of the party's national executive. He has also been the BJP's national treasurer.

At present, he looks after commerce and industry, consumer affairs, food and public distribution, textiles, and is the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha. He has previously helmed the railways, finance, corporate affairs, coal, power, new and renewable energy, and mines ministries.

While serving as the power, coal, and new and renewable energy minister, Mr Goyal successfully implemented the world's largest LED bulb distribution programme called 'Ujala'. Mr Goyal led the signing of a free-trade agreement (FTA) with the UAE in what was termed as the fastest-ever negotiated FTA globally.

Mr Goyal oversaw the launch of production-linked incentive schemes to boost the 'Make In India' programme, and led the implementation of the world's largest food security programme, the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).