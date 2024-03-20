Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 5 Points On Yogender Chandolia, BJP Candidate From North West Delhi

Yogender Chandolia was made the general secretary of BJP's Delhi unit in 2023. (File)

The BJP has fielded Yogender Chandolia, former mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), from the North West Delhi constituency for the Lok Sabha polls. He's one of the six new BJP faces for Delhi. He replaces Punjabi Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans, who won the seat in 2019.

Here are 5 facts about Yogender Chandolia: