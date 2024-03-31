5 Points About Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, BJP's Inner Manipur Candidate

Imphal/New Delhi:
Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh is the BJP candidate from Inner Manipur. At present, he is the state Education and Law Minister. Mr Singh, 59, comes from a family with deep roots in politics. His father, Thounaojam Chaoba Singh, was a Union Minister.
Mr Singh, whose father was instrumental in setting up the BJP's foundational base in Manipur, is an MLA from Nambol constituency under Bishnupur district.
His wife, Dr Romabai Lairenjam, holds an MD from a top medical college in Madhya Pradesh, and has worked in Delhi's RML Hospital. She later joined local politics after she was elected chairperson of the Bishnupur panchayat.
Mr Singh served in the Indian Police Service (IPS) till his retirement. He did MA in History from St Stephen's College under Delhi University in 1987, and an LLB from Manipur University in 2002.
Many see the BJP leader who has wide acceptance within the party as a strong candidate against the Congress's Inner Manipur debutant Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, who teaches in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
He is also seen as a leader who usually keeps a low profile, avoids getting into controversies, and speaks more through actions. His other key rival in this election is Maheshwar Thounaojam of the Republican Party of India (Athawale).