5 Points About Akoijam Bimol Angomcha, Congress's Inner Manipur Candidate

Mr Akoijam, 57, who has done MA and PhD in psychology, teaches at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems in JNU's School of Social Sciences. Earlier, he taught at Delhi University, and the think-tank Centre for the Study of Developing Societies.

Mr Akoijam has long been involved in public issues and democratic movements. He had been voicing concerns about the simmering ethnic tensions in the border state long before violence broke out between the Kuki-Zo tribes and the Meiteis in May 2023.

He appears to have wide acceptance and support from young and first-time voters in areas that fall under the Inner Manipur seat, Congress sources told NDTV. The party has also been reaching out to older voters to introduce the academic as an outspoken person who will do well to represent Inner Manipur in parliament.

Mr Akoijam is among the few academics from Manipur who are often seen in the media speaking about issues linked to rights and governance. His supporters believe he has the potential, if elected, to become the first MP from Inner Manipur who can take the state's issues to a wider audience and to national attention.