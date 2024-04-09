Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 5 Facts About Jitendra Singh, Looking For A Hat-Trick Of Wins From Udhampur

Dr Jitendra Singh began his political journey in 2008 (File)

Dr Jitendra Singh, a two-time parliamentarian and a junior minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet, is aiming for a hat-trick in Udhampur in the upcoming polls.

He emerged as a giant-slayer in his Lok Sabha election debut in 2014 when he defeated the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, and then a Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad by over 60,000 votes. The margin only widened manifold in 2019, when his nearest rival, Congress's Vikramaditya Singh, trailed by over 3.57 lakh votes.

Vikramaditya Singh is the grandson of Maharaja Sir Hari Singh - the last reigning Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir - and the heir apparent of the Dogra dynasty.

5 facts about Dr Jitendra Singh:

1. Dr Jitendra Singh was born on November 6, 1956, in Jammu into a Hindu Dogra Rajput family. He was the eldest child of Rajinder Singh and Shanti Devi. His younger brother Devendra Singh Rana was a key aide of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah until he joined the BJP in 2021. Married at 26, Dr Singh has two sons with his wife Manju Singh.

2. A doctor, Dr Jitendra Singh pursued degrees in MBBS and MD from Chennai's Stanley Medical College, Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Science, Jammu's Government Medical College, and Noida's Amity University. He is an MD in medicine.

3. Dr Singh has also contributed to newspapers as a columnist. He started with the Kashmir Times and later also wrote for the Daily Excelsior - one of the most-read newspapers in Jammu and Kashmir. His weekly column Tales of Travesty featured in the Daily Excelsior's editorial section until he was elected MP in 2014. In addition, he was a professor of diabetes and endocrinology and has authored eight books.

4. Dr Singh began his political journey in 2008 when he was appointed the spokesperson of the umbrella organisation of right-wing parties during the Amarnath land transfer controversy. He retired as a professor of endocrinology in Jammu's Government Medical College to join the BJP.

5. In the last 10 years as MP, Dr Singh has served as the Minister of State for Science and Technology, Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region, Minister of State of Earth Sciences, Minister of State in the Department of Space and Department of Atomic Energy, the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, and the Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office.