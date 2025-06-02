Drone Surveillance To Lavender Farming: Minister On J&K's Purple Revolution

As the tranquil lavender fields of Bhaderwah bloom, they tell a story far beyond beauty - one of empowerment, resilience, and strategic transformation. This year's Lavender Festival comes at a pivotal moment, marking a positive step forward for Jammu and Kashmir that was struggling to get back to normal after the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, shared insights on the role of advanced technology in securing India's borders, the critical contributions of ISRO, and the broader vision for a Viksit Bharat@2047.

Dr. Singh, we are speaking to you today from the heart of the Lavender Festival. How has this 'Purple Revolution' transformed the economic landscape of Jammu & Kashmir, particularly for local farmers and youth?

There were many apprehensions when we started. But today, Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir has not only earned a national identity but also plays a significant role in India's economic growth. Much of the credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his tenure, the "Aroma Mission" was launched, and he took personal interest in it. The concept was entirely new-moving from an agriculture-based startup to a lavender-based startup was an innovative experiment.

The Prime Minister even spoke about it in his Mann Ki Baat and described the location of these lavender fields in Bhaderwah, Doda district, which happens to be my home district. It gives me great satisfaction to see that as India moves from being the fifth to the fourth largest economy, value addition is coming from previously underexplored resources - be it marine wealth, the blue economy, the Himalayan resources, or aroma-based agriculture. These are poised to be major contributors to India's economic future.

Today, we have startup participants not only from J&K but also from Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. The project has been replicated across Himalayan states, and I believe it will serve as a torchbearer for the Himalayan region's contribution to India's economy.

After Operation Sindoor, what, in your view, marks the most significant shift, especially now that we see festivals like this taking place?

There is tremendous enthusiasm among the people - unshaken and unaffected by what happened during those four days. It is also a testament to the resilience of the Indian economy. Those who claimed that the economy would go haywire after a brief conflict have been proven wrong.

Following Operation Sindoor, we have seen you visiting several areas and interacting with people. How has this transformation occurred?

Thanks to improved connectivity and travel over the last 12 years. For example, reaching this place from Jammu used to take several hours; now it takes just three-and-a-half hours. All of this has happened in the last 10 years. This enhanced accessibility has boosted tourism.

What used to be a sleepy town is now witnessing the arrival of five-star hotels-because investors see potential here. This is not only a symbol of rising aspirations and prosperity but also a reflection of the region's normalcy and its breathtaking natural beauty.

Can you share a concrete example of how India's indigenous technologies-developed under your ministry - were used during Operation Sindoor for surveillance, logistics, or coordination?

You'll be glad to know-and perhaps this isn't widely known -- that Jammu city was targeted by at least 300 drones within a single hour. Yet, not a single one managed to cause harm, thanks to our highly efficient Akash system and anti-drone technologies. This has given us the opportunity to demonstrate to both our citizens and the world that India holds a strong technological edge in modern, tech-driven warfare. All of this progress has taken place in the last 10 years.

What are your top three priorities from the Ministry of Science & Technology that directly contributes to the 2047 vision, especially in sensitive regions like J&K and the northeast?

I'd like to highlight that both the Department of Space and the Department of Atomic Energy have played vital roles, even during the recent conflict. These institutions are central to India's long-term development goals and strategic planning.

What specific role did satellite technology from ISRO play in planning or executing Operation Sindoor? Any key missions or payloads you would like to mention?

Satellite imaging is now so advanced that even global agencies have taken note. We began developing such capabilities much earlier than others. In fact, NASA has sought inputs from us. Around the end of the first week of June, we have a mission to the International Space Station with our own astronaut, Group Captain Shukla, onboard. He will be conducting biotech experiments in space, including research on seed growth and agricultural applications. This will be an area where India can carve out a unique domain in space-based biotech.

As a native of Jammu and Kashmir and a Union Minister, what personal message would you like to share with the people of this region - after Operation Sindoor and during the Lavender Festival?

This Lavender Festival is a beautiful opportunity for the people of Jammu and Kashmir to connect with the rest of the country. It symbolizes peace, progress, and the promise of a brighter, more integrated future.